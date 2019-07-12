Jaliel Williams (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police have arrested two men who they say carjacked a woman at gunpoint Thursday and threatened to come back and kill her if she reported the robbery to police, according to charging documents.

Three hours later, the carjackers spurred a police chase, during which children playing outside had to run off a city sidewalk to avoid the carjackers as they fled in a stolen Jeep, documents allege.

Jaliel Williams, 18, of the first block of East Maple Street, and Michael Charon Whitt, 19, of the 1000 block of West Poplar Street, are charged with the felonies of robbery of a motor vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as the misdemeanors of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Williams also is charged with being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and driving without a license.

The men were arraigned Friday, July 12, by District Judge Linda Williams and were being committed to York County Prison on $30,000 bail each, according to court records.

At 9:30 p.m., three hours after the carjacking, officers spotted the woman's stolen Jeep Renegade driving through the 100 block of Roosevelt Avenue and tried to pull it over, but it took off, documents state.

"During the pursuit there were children in the area of St. Paul (Street) and Park (Place) that had to run off the sidewalk to get away" from the fleeing Jeep, according to charging documents.

Williams, who police said was behind the wheel, drove into oncoming traffic to get around a stopped vehicle and accelerated to about 54 mph as he headed south on North Beaver Street, then turned west onto West Philadelphia Street, documents allege.

At the time, White Rose Bar & Grill customers were sitting outside the restaurant on the corner, police said.

Rooftop chase: Traffic forced Williams to stop the Jeep on West Philadelphia Street at North Newberry Street, police said.

At that point, Whitt fled, leading police on a foot chase during which he ran on rooftops and eventually slid down a flagpole at the city fire station in the 200 block of West Market Street, documents allege.

He was captured in the 300 block of West Mason Avenue, police said. The alley runs parallel between West Market and King streets.

Williams also bailed out and fled after stopping the car, police said.

He was captured in the first block of North Newberry Street, documents state.

Officers found a stolen 9 mm handgun in a cup holder between the front driver and passenger seats, according to charging documents.

Alleged death threat: The carjacking happened in the 600 block of Madison Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, documents state.

One of the men grabbed the victim, while the other pointed a gun at her, police allege.

They took her car keys and, before driving away in her Jeep and told her, "If you call the police, we know where you live, we are going to come back and kill you," charging documents allege.

At the time of the carjacking, both men were wanted fugitives, according to Officer Derek Hartman, spokesman for York City Police.

Whitt had six outstanding warrants, while Williams had one, Hartman said.

