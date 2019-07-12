Police said they seized this stolen Glock 34 from a home in the first block of North Hartley Street on July 10, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of York City Police)

Local and federal authorities who raided a York City home this week, looking for a teen wanted on a weapons charge, instead discovered a cache of guns and hard drugs — including a stolen pistol, according to police.

York City officers, members of the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force, York City School Police and officers from York County's Juvenile Probation Department descended on 37 N. Hartley St. about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, police said.

The juvenile is wanted on a bench warrant for a firearm violation, according to police, who said he wasn't at the home Wednesday. The juvenile's name has so far not been released.

What was inside, police said, was drug contraband in plain view, which gave officers the ability to secure a search warrant for the home, police said.

Armed with that warrant, they seized a Glock 34 with an extended ammunition magazine, a Makarov pistol, a .410 shotgun and drugs including heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana, according to police. Also found and seized was various drug paraphernalia, they said.

Stolen gun: The Glock had been reported stolen from East Lampeter Township in Lancaster County in 2018, police said.

Police also arrested two men inside the home — Anton Hampton and Jaimire Wooten.

Hampton, 20, of McSherrystown, Adams County, was a fugitive from justice, wanted on a felony bench warrant, according to police, who said new charges of possessing a stolen firearm and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm will be filed against Hampton for Wednesday's raid.

Police said this Makarov pistol was found in a home in the first block of North Hartley Street on July 10, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of York City Police)

Wooten, 20, of the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in York City, was arrested because he had an outstanding warrant for two counts of drug dealing, filed in February by Northern York County Regional Police, court records state.

He was arraigned Wednesday and had bail set at $10,000 unsecured, meaning he didn't have to post cash to remain free but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.

