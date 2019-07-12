Thomas Jarrod Stone (Photo: Courtesy of Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Officials hope to reinstate some charges against a Dover Township man after he admitted to The York Dispatch that he was drunk before a fatal crash five years ago.

Thomas Jarrod Stone, 27, told The York Dispatch in March that he was drunk and Aaron Groendyk was on K2, marketed as synthetic marijuana, just before a crash along Red Run Church Road in Washington Township on May 23, 2014.

Police have said Stone was operating a stolen motorcycle when he lost control and it struck a utility pole. However, Stone claimed it was Groendyk.

Groendyk died of his injuries on June 30, 2014. Groendyk was 18 at the time of the crash.

In 2016, Stone was charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence and DUI, however those charges were thrown out by a judge. He remains charged with homicide by vehicle and related offenses.

In late May, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Barker filed a motion to reinstate that homicide by vehicle while DUI and DUI charges based on Stone's March interview with the York Dispatch.

Aaron Groendyk (Photo: Submitted)

"I was drunk and he was high on K2. It took us two hours to figure out how to (turn) it on," Stone said of the motorcycle.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for July 23.

Court documents state Stone's defense was able to have his blood alcohol content suppressed, which led to the dismissal.

In Barker's motion, he states that Stone's admission to being drunk, along with the odor of alcohol at the crash scene and evidence from a crash reconstructionist is enough to support both charges without the BAC.

At the time of the interview, Stone was wanted on charges alleging he threatened to attack and kill two family members in February.

Stone was captured in South Carolina about a week later.

Online court records state Stone's bail was revoked in his 2016 case. He is currently in York County Prison.

A message left for his attorney seeking comment Friday morning was not immediately returned.

