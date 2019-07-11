Authorities say heroin, cocaine and powder cocaine was taken from Gregory Gordon on Tuesday, July 9. Photo courtesy of the York County District Attorney's Office. (Photo: Submitted)

A month-long joint investigation with York County authorities and the state Attorney General's office resulted in the arrest of a New Jersey man who was delivering heroin and cocaine to York City on a regular basis, according to officials.

The York County District Attorney's office, which oversees the county drug task force, said in a news release that Gregory C. Gordon, 40, of Irving, was arrested Tuesday, July 9, with thousands of heroin packages.

Gregory Gordon (Photo: Submitted)

The drug task force, working with the AG's office and York City Police, found hat Gordon would be arriving in York City shortly after dawn Tuesday, the release states.

Gordon was found in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Devers Road, and officers discovered he had 2,500 packages of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine and 28 grams of powder cocaine, according to the DA's office.

Gordon was arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning. He remains in York County Prison on $150,000 bail.

He did not have an attorney listed as of Thursday.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 at District Judge James Morgan's office.

