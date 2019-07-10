CLOSE WARNING: Strong language throughout. Southwestern Regional Police Officer Stu Harrison argues with Ryan Smith Jr. about whether Smith will leave the bank. Submitted, Courtesy of the York County District Attorney's Office

A Jackson Township man shot by a Southwestern Regional police officer while he was handcuffed outside a Spring Grove bank last year is now accused of attempting to bribe a Hanover cop who arrested him this week.

Ryan Shane Smith Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Nashville Boulevard, is in York County Prison on $10,000 bail, charged with felony bribery, the misdemeanors of harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia and the summary offenses of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Smith suffers from ongoing mental-health issues, according to testimony from the December 2018 preliminary hearing of Southwestern Regional Officer Stu Harrison.

Harrison, 57, of East Manchester Township, remains charged with simple assault for shooting Smith in the leg in the parking lot of the Santander Bank at 39 W. Hanover St. in Spring Grove on May 30, 2018.

Preliminary hearing testimony revealed Harrison thought he'd grabbed his Taser — which resembles a handgun — but had actually grabbed his duty handgun, put it against Smith's leg and fired as the unarmed, handcuffed Smith struggled with officers trying to put him in a police cruiser.

Smith was arrested in the bank after being disorderly and refusing to leave — demanding his money even though he had no account there, according to testimony.

Hanover encounter: Hanover Police Officer Justin Alston arrested Smith shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, after Smith allegedly caused a disturbance in the Royal Farms store at 101 Carlisle St., according to charging documents.

Ryan Shane Smith Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

People in the store said Smith drank a 25-ounce can of Natural Light while in the store, and that he spoke inappropriately to a 13-year-old girl by saying, "you should let me hit that," documents allege.

The girl reported that Smith asked her when she was going to turn 18 "because he wanted to 'get a piece of that,' and also told her she was gorgeous and sexy," documents state.

The girl said she told Smith not to speak to her because she was only 13. She said he then followed her out of the store and confronted her and her friends outside at the gas pumps, police said.

She told Alston that Smith called her a b— and said he would fight and beat up her and her friends, documents allege.

Officers took Smith to their station, where they found a piece of aluminum foil in his possession that allegedly was coated with burned marijuana residue, police said.

Alston was preparing to release Smith from restraints when Smith allegedly said, "I'll give you like five hundred if you don't charge me," documents allege.

Instead of being released, Smith was charged with felony bribery and sent to county prison in lieu of bail.

It's unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Southwestern Regional Police Officer Stu Harrison (Photo: Submitted)

The shooting: Smith spent 11 hours in surgery for the gunshot wound he suffered in May 2018, his mother, Christine Smith, previously testified.

He spent a month recuperating in the hospital, she has said.

Christine Smith said she told Harrison after the shooting, "You just shot my son," and that Harrison responded, "I didn't mean to."

