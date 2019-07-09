Jamie Rene Cooper (Photo: Submitted)

A Fairview Township woman who broke her mother's hip and arm — then left her alone for hours, unable to call for help — must spend about six months in prison.

Jamie Rene Cooper, 42, of the 400 block of Centerview Drive, appeared in York County Court on Monday, July 8, where she pleaded guilty to the second-degree misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

As part of her negotiated plea agreement, a felony charge of aggravated assault was dismissed, records state.

She was sentenced to six to 23 months in York County Prison, plus two years' probation, and ordered to submit to a drug and alcohol evaluation, according to court records.

Cooper also was ordered to have no abusive contact with her mother and to pay restitution in the case, records state.

Her defense attorney, first assistant public defender Clasina Houtman, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday, July 9.

The background: Cooper fought with and attacked her 62-year-old mother about 10 a.m. Dec. 27, 2017, inside their home, according to Fairview Township Police.

Cooper broke her mother's hip and left forearm during the assault and also broke her mother's cellphone, leaving her unable to call for help for hours, police have said.

Court documents state Cooper's mother was walking into the bathroom when Cooper started arguing with her, then shoved her into a wall. It was that shove that caused the injuries, according to court documents.

Jamie Cooper (Photo: Submitted)

The mother was able to crawl on her stomach to the couch, where family members found her several hours later, documents state. Family members went searching for her, concerned when they could not reach her that afternoon, police said.

After finding her, they called for an ambulance to take her to a local hospital.

Cooper's mother is quite frail and has health issues, according to police.

Officers tracked down Cooper at the home about 3:45 p.m. that day, after her mother had been taken from the scene, and found her to be "visibly intoxicated and disheveled," court documents state.

Cooper claimed she had been attacked by her mother and showed officer cuts on her forearm, police said.

However, she eventually admitted she used a dull razor to cut herself, police said.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/09/prison-fairview-twp-woman-who-broke-her-mothers-hip-arm/1682010001/