Cyber crime logo (Photo: Courtesy of Pixabay.com)

A recent Red Lion Area High School graduate will be charged as an adult for allegedly posting nude photos of his underage ex-girlfriend on her social media pages.

Hassani Jeru Markline, 17, of the 2900 block of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township, has not yet been arraigned on his third-degree misdemeanor charge of transmission of sexually explicit images by a minor, according to court records.

That means he has not yet had bail set in the case.

Markline turns 18 later this month. He does not have a listed attorney, and a private Facebook message left for him wasn't returned on Tuesday, July 9.

State police filed the charge against him Monday, July 8.

According to charging documents, the mother of a York County girl complained to state police on Nov. 1, 2018, that Markline posted nude or sexually explicit images of her daughter on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

The girl told troopers that she gave Markline the passwords to her social-media accounts while they were dating, and that she also sent him sexually explicit pictures of herself, documents state.

It was on Nov. 1, 2018, after she and Markline had been broken up for a couple months, that the girl realized someone had signed into her social media accounts and posted the explicit photos, documents state.

That night, Markline spoke with troopers and admitted posting the explicit images, charging documents allege.

State police obtained a search warrant, seized Markline's phone and found sexually explicit images of the girl on his phone, according to documents.

Charging documents did not give the girl's age at the time of the postings, but said she was a juvenile.

