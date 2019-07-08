Thefts from vehicles logo (Photo: Courtesy of Joint Base Langley-Eustis)

Two York County police departments are asking for the public's help to identify thieves who stole items from unlocked vehicles and porches in Manchester and Fairview townships over the long holiday weekend.

About a dozen parked vehicles and screened-in porches were targeted in the eastern portion of Manchester Township between midnight and 5 a.m. Sunday, July 7, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The thieves made off with cash and electronics, according to police.

The thefts happened on Rockwood and Rutland avenues and on Crossbrook, Chesterbrook and Richel drives, police said.

Northern Regional Police also said there were attempted burglaries as well.

A neighbor on Rutland Avenue who uses the Neighbors by Ring app provided officers with a photo of two of the thieves, police said.

Do you recognize these people? Police said they are thieves who stole from parked vehicles and screened-in porches in Manchester Twp. overnight July 7, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Those with information about the thefts or video surveillance of the thieves are asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647, or call the department tip line, 717-467-TELL. Or email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

To participate in the Neighbors by Ring app used by Northern Regional Police, go to the police website at nycrpd.org and find the link to join on the home page.

Joining the app gives members real-time crime and safety alerts from neighbors and police and lets members view an interactive crime map.

Fairview Township: Fairview Township Police said they have a new wave of thefts from parked vehicles from over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the vast majority overnight Wednesday, July 3, and into Thursday morning.

The vehicles were parked on Red Haven Road, Lafayette Drive, Emily Lane and in the 300 and 400 blocks of Old York Road, police said.

The thieves targeted unlocked vehicles and stole cash, according to police.

Fairview Township Police ask that township residents with outdoor security cameras check video for any suspicious activity and alert police if they find anything. Call Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267.

Police urge people to lock their unattended vehicles, even when parked in private driveways.

Thieves generally target unlocked vehicles and tend to simply move on when they find one locked, police have said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

