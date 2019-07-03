Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person or people who fired gunshots in an east-end neighborhood.

No one was hurt and no neighbors reported property damage, police said.

Gunfire rang out about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the 900 block of Booth Avenue, according to police. The small alley runs parallel to, and between, East Princess and East Poplar streets.

Witnesses in the area told officers they heard several gunshots, according to police, who said several shell casings were found at the scene.

Witnesses also reported seeing a late-model silver Chevrolet Impala driving from the area around the same time, police said.

It's not known whether the car had anything to do with the gunfire, according to police.

Anyone with information about the Impala, the gunfire or those who fired are asked to contact the city police department's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204, or anonymously text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

Tipsters can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and callers don't have to give their names to collect cash rewards.

