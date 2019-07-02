Thefts from vehicles logo (Photo: Courtesy of Joint Base Langley-Eustis)

Spring Grove residents whose parked vehicles were targeted by thieves last weekend are being asked to call Southwestern Regional Police.

Overnight Sunday, June 30, thieves rifled through at least eight vehicles throughout the borough, according to Southwestern Regional Officer Holly Rowland.

"They literally hit the entire borough," she said, adding she expects to hear from more people complaining that items have been stolen from their cars.

All the vehicles targeted were unlocked, according to Rowland, who said no locked vehicles were broken into.

The officer urged residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables inside them.

One unlocked vehicle, which was parked in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue, still had keys inside, and the thieves stole the 2014 black Ford Focus, license plate number JKD-4891, according to Rowland.

She said there's no doubt the car was stolen by the same thieves rifling through parked vehicles. It was still missing as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, she said.

Rowland noted that police have located several items believed to have been stolen from those vehicles, including women's jewelry, bags and paperwork.

"We recovered a stolen vehicle out of York City, and scattered all over that vehicle was all this jewelry and some paperwork," she said.

Police also found items stolen from cars that the thieves later decided had no value, so they simply tossed away the property on the ground, according to Rowland.

At this point, police don't have a description of the thieves, she said.

Residents with security cameras outside their home should contact police if they find their camera feed has recorded the thieves, Rowland said.

Residents who think they might own one or more of the items recovered — as well as those whose parked vehicles were rifled through but who haven't yet contacted police — are asked to call Rowland at 717-225-1333, ext. 114.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle can call 911, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/02/police-spring-grove-thieves-stole-items-parked-cars-property-recovered/1627480001/