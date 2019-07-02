Que'Sean Brown (Photo: Submitted)

A York City felon faces charges after police said he shot a man in the eye last month.

On Monday, July 1, York City Police filed charges alleging Que'Sean "J-Hood" Jalen Brown, 24, shot a man near the 500 block of Girard Avenue about 1:25 a.m. June 22, according to police.

Police did not identify the victim in charging documents, however, authorities have previously said Johnnie Howell, 38, of York City, was shot in the head there about the same time.

Brown's victim was shot in the left eye and shoulder, according to police.

Brown, of the 900 block of West Locust Street, faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person.

As of Tuesday, July 2, he had not been arrested.

Police said the victim was with another person in a nearby alley that night when Brown got out of a white Chrysler 200 sedan.

He said "Don't run p—," before opening fire with a handgun, court documents allege.

The victim was shot twice and Brown got back into the vehicle and drove off, police said.

The victim ran to the 500 block of Girard Avenue, where he got help from EMS and police, court documents state.

Howell was taken to York Hospital, then transferred to Hershey Medical Center before he was released.

The shooting of Howell was one of several shootings that happened between June 21 and June 22.

John Depina, 34, of York City, was shot during a dispute in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue about 6 p.m. June 21, according to police, who said investigators are still trying to identify the shooter.

Depina was taken to York Hospital and later released.

About 1:15 a.m. June 22 police found Simeon Hayes, 34, of York City, in the 700 block of East King Street. Hayes was shot once in the left arm and once in the leg, police have said.

There were also two shots-fired incidents, one in the 300 block of Girard Avenue about 12:40 a.m. June 22, and the other 600 block of East Market Street about 1:12 a.m. June 22.

York City Police spokesman Officer Derek Hartman said investigators at this time won't speculate if the incidents are related.

Prior shooting: Brown was involved in a shooting in December 2012, according to court records.

Police said Brown was at a party in the 600 block of Manor Street about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 29, 2012.

Brown told police that he was at the party when he was running out of a breezeway after gun shots rang out, charging documents state.

Brown, who hung out in the city's west end, told police he knew that there could be problems when mixing with the south side, where the party took place, according to authorities.

When Brown was found, police discovered a stolen handgun near him, which he denied using or having, police said.

However, investigators discovered six casings had been discharged from that gun, court documents state. His DNA was also found on the gun, police said.

Brown was one of six people shot that night, according to police. Brown was initially charged with four counts of aggravated assault and 20 counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count for each person at the party, as well as carrying a firearm without a license.

Brown pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license, a grade-three felony, in October 2014. The remainder of his charges were dismissed and he was sentenced to four to 23 months in York County Prison.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts can call police at 717-846-1234 or the department's tipline at 717-849-2204.

