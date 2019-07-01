Kenneth Harris (Photo: Submitted)

A sex offender who police said failed to update his address for more than a month allegedly touched a young girl outside a home in York City on Friday night, according to court documents.

York City Police said the girl was playing outside in the 200 block of West Jackson Street about 4:30 p.m. June 28, when Kenneth Haywood Harris Jr., 59, touched her backside and tried to kiss her.

The girl, who is about 7, was not known to Harris, according to department spokesman Officer Derek Hartman.

Harris, of no fixed address, is charged with indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and corruption of minors, both of which are misdemeanors.

He is also charged with allegedly failing to update his address. Police said he was evicted from his West Jackson Street home in late May.

Kenneth Harris (Photo: Submitted)

Court documents state the victim's mother stopped by a home in the 200 block of West Jackson Street to visit a friend. While they were there, the girl was playing in the front yard.

Police said Harris approached her, hugged her, then touched her behind. He tried to kiss her, but she didn't let him, court documents allege.

Harris is charged with felonies of failing to update his address and failing to update his workplace address, according to documents.

York City Police started investigating him in June, when investigators received a report of an alleged sexual assault that named him as the offender, police said.

Hartman, the department spokesman, said that case remains under investigation. No charges had been filed as of Monday, July 1.

At the start of that investigation, police found that Harris did not report a new address after he was evicted on May 20, according to authorities.

Police also said he failed to update his employer information after he stopped working in April.

Harris was convicted of a sexual assault in New Jersey in 1993 and is required to be on the Megan's Law list for life, police said.

He was arraigned on his charges the morning of Saturday, June 29. Harris remains in York County Prison on $100,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

