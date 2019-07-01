Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Department spokesman Officer Derek Hartman said Tremayn Benning, 18, was robbed in his apartment in the 700 block of West Poplar Street about 2:25 p.m. Friday, June 28.

Two unknown men walked into the apartment with their faces covered, pointed guns at Benning and demanded money, according to Hartman, who said the two took money and fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured, and no shots were fired, he said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police at 717-846-1234 or text "yorktips" and the information to 847-411.

