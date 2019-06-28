Tyler Robarge (Photo: Submitted)

A man could spend up to five years in prison after pleading no contest to a 2013 assault in Dallastown.

Tyler Lee Robarge, 27, pleaded no contest to an aggravated assault charge in Dallastown on Thursday, June 27, according to online court records.

Robarge, formerly of the 400 block of East Locust Street, was sentenced to 2½ to five years in prison, with credit for the 178 days he spent in prison.

York Area Regional Police said that he and Kayla Hart, 24, assaulted a man who thought he was trying to help Hart.

The victim, according to police, believed Robarge was assaulting Hart on Dec. 22, 2013.

Both Hart and Robarge attacked the man and caused multiple injuries, court documents state.

After nearly four years of investigation, York Area Regional Police charged the couple with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit that offense in November 2017.

As part of Robarge's plea, his charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault was dismissed.

Hart pleaded guilty to simple assault in the case in July 2018, and her other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to two years of probation.

Assault: The incident happened in the 100 block of West Maple Street about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2013.

Police said it appeared Robarge was assaulting Hart and the victim asked her if she was OK, to which she said she was fine. He asked her if he could accompany her to ensure her safety, which angered Robarge, according to police.

Robarge then rushed at the victim, grabbed him around the legs and took him to the ground, documents state.

The victim didn't want to fight Robarge, so he just pinned him between his legs so Robarge couldn't throw more punches, according to police.

During the struggle, Robarge bit one of the victim's fingers, as well as the inside of his left thigh, court documents state. Police said Hart yelled at the victim to let Robarge go, and she kicked the victim in the face and body several times, which caused severe injuries to the victim's right forearm.

After she kicked him, he let go of Robarge, police said. The two then fled west on West Park Lane, court documents state.

A few days after the alleged assault, the victim told police he suffered a broken nose, broken orbital bone around his right eye, broken right ulna, and severe contusion on his left thigh from the bite, documents state.

Investigation: Initially police were unable to identify Robarge because the victim was not able to identify the assaults in a photo array provided to him.

However, the victim's description matched Robarge, who was known to police from previous encounters.

Initial DNA testing from the victim's nail trimmings proved unsuccessful, and it wasn't until October 2015, that police received DNA testing results on the victim's sweatshirt that suggested Robarge was the suspect.

Police received a warrant for Robarge's DNA, but were unable to talk with him until December 2016, when he was transferred to York County Prison. He was in Westmoreland County Prison on unrelated charges.

He allowed authorities to take his DNA, which matched what was found on the victim's sweatshirt, according to court documents.

After that interaction with police, Robarge warned Hart not to talk to investigators, officials said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Robarge was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, as well as complete any recommended counseling.

A message left for Robarge's attorney seeking comment the morning of Friday, June 28 was not immediately returned.

