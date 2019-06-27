CLOSE A candlelight vigil is held for three-year-old who police say was killed by her mother.

Former Jackson Township resident Regina Lester is expected to learn her punishment for killing her 3-year-old daughter when she appears in York County Court Thursday afternoon.

Lester, 33, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a charge of third-degree murder on March 27 for the homicide of daughter Isabel Rose Godfrey, known as Bella. Prosecutors and police have said she suffered blunt-force injuries and bite wounds, and that her body showed signs of asphyxia and a spinal injury.

Lester has said she doesn't remember killing Bella on June 8, 2016, in their Chesapeake Estates home while high on a cocktail of illegal drugs and prescribed medications.

It will be up to presiding Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook on Thursday, June 27, to determine the punishment for Lester, who faces a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison. The hearing is expected to take about two hours.

Lester has two other minor children as well.

In March, senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser spoke in court about how Northern York County Regional Police found Bella unresponsive inside the family's home.

Isabel Rose Godfrey, known as Bella, was killed June 8, 2016, allegedly by her mother. (Photo: Submitted)

Ran around naked: Lester was naked and hugging a tree when officers arrived, then started banging on a neighbor's door, yelling that she needed to kill the neighbor's children, according to police.

Andrew Day, a neighbor who regularly baby-sat Bella, has told The York Dispatch he performed CPR on Bella until realizing the little girl was gone, then helped tackle and hold down Lester until officers could get there.

Before officers arrived, Lester told a neighbor she had to kill Bella to get the "darkness" out of her, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Suzanne Smith and Bowser have said medical experts retained by both the defense and prosecution agree that Lester cannot pursue a defense of insanity because her voluntary intoxication at the time legally disqualifies her.

Mentally ill: However, the medical experts agreed that Lester was mentally ill at the time she killed Bella, attorneys said.

Regina Lester is in York County Prison without bail, accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter. (Photo: Submitted)

Lester was previously ruled competent to stand trial after spending about 13 months in a state mental hospital.

Testing showed the drugs in Lester's system at the time of Bella's death included the opioid fentanyl, K2 (also known as spice or synthetic marijuana), marijuana and the anti-anxiety drug lorazepam.

A heavily medicated Lester said in March that she can't remember hurting her youngest child, but she recounted what she could remember, starting with her getting home from work that day:

"I had gotten a blunt and put fentanyl in it, and put K2 on top of that and put bath salts on top of that, and rolled it up," she said. Plus, she was on prescribed medications as well.

'I was crazy': After smoking the cigar filled with marijuana, "I wasn't myself — I was crazy," Lester said in court.

Smith noted that her client had been using synthetic marijuana for some time.

Smith told The York Dispatch the same thing Lester's mother reported shortly after Bella's death — that Lester was smoking K2, also called synthetic marijuana, because she was being drug-tested by the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families.

Buy Photo Andrew Day, middle, and others pay tribute to Isabel Rose Godfrey Friday, June 10, 2016, at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )

At the time, the agency wasn't testing for K2, county officials have said. K2 is generally made in China of available dried vegetation sprayed with a concoction of unregulated chemicals, officials have said.

In exchange for Lester's plea to third-degree murder, her other charges in the case are being dropped, including first-degree murder.

Smith said that because Lester was intoxicated, she couldn't form the intent that's required by law to be guilty of first-degree murder, which is why the plea was to third-degree murder.

Third-degree murder requires malice but doesn't require intent or premeditation.

Hospital assault: Lester remains charged with aggravated assault in a separate case for allegedly kicking a York Hospital staff member after she was taken there from the murder scene.

Regina Lester is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter on June 8, 2016, in their Jackson Township home. (Photo courtesy of nycrpd.org) (Photo: Submitted)

Bowser told the judge that the assault case will be dismissed at the time of Lester's sentencing.

"Every day she lives with this," Smith said — despite the fact that Lester remains heavily medicated.

Smith said no one knows Lester's long-term mental-health prognosis.

Lester is given medication twice a day, designed to keep her from becoming psychotic again, according to Smith.

Buy Photo Sara Shaffer, right and Meshel Cunningham, 4, both of Thomasville set out little candles prior to the candlelight vigil for Isabel Rose Godfrey Friday, June 10, 2016, at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )

