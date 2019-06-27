Northern York County Regional Police said a mobility scooter similar to this one was stolen from the sidewalk of a Manchester Twp. home on June 21, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Police are asking for the public's help to solve the theft of a mobility scooter from a Manchester Township neighborhood.

The 70-year-old man who owns the scooter lives in Carlisle, but is staying with family in the 1300 block of Chippenham Drive, according to Northern York County Regional Police Deputy Chief David Lash. That's just off Roosevelt Avenue.

When the man and family members left the home to go out, he left his mobility scooter outside, but told police he removed the key, Lash said.

"He left scooter where the sidewalk meets the driveway of the home so he could drive the scooter back into house ... so he wouldn't have as far to walk," the deputy chief said. "This is, obviously, a medically necessary apparatus for him."

That was at 10 a.m. June 21. When the family members returned at 6 p.m., the Golden GC-240 mobility scooter was gone, police said.

It's valued at about $1,400 and weighs about 160 pounds, according to Lash — light enough for two adults to pick up and put in the back of a van or truck.

Lash said he's unsure whether the scooter's wheels lock when the key has been removed from the ignition, meaning it's unclear whether the scooter could have been pushed by the thief or thieves.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Northern Regional Police's tip line, 717-467-TELL, or email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/27/police-mobility-scooter-stolen-manchester-twp-neighborhood/1584543001/