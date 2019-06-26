Maurice Rucker (Photo: Submitted)

A man who police said shot his friend in York City earlier this month was arrested Tuesday in New York, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Fugitive Task Force members found Maurice Rucker, 34, hiding under a bed in a home in Brooklyn about 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25.

York City Police said Rucker shot Page Sykes, 24, June 6 outside a York City nightclub.

Once taken to York County, Rucker, of the 100 block of West Maple Street, will be charged with aggravated assault, being a felon in illegal firearm possession, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

He also will be charged with drug offenses, charges that were filed by Springettsbury Township Police on May 30.

Plus, at the time of the shooting, Rucker was free on $50,000 bail for allegedly ramming a police cruiser in January.

More: Alleged York City shooter was free on bail in a cop-assault case

More: Police: York City man rammed cop car

Incident: City officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street about 10:40 p.m. June 6 for a report of gunfire, according to police.

A short time later, Sykes arrived at York Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left thigh, police said.

Police said Sykes was taken to York Hospital by someone else on the scene.

According to charging documents, Rucker had come out of the nightclub saying "I'm sick of this s—" and pulled a gun out.

Maurice Rucker (Photo: Submitted)

Sykes started walking toward State Street because he did not want to be around if something happened, and then he heard shots going off and was struck in the leg, police said.

Sykes and Rucker's girlfriend helped bail him out on his latest charge, charging documents state.

Sykes identified Rucker as "Mo" initially, but he gave the full name once officers questioned him again, police said.

"F— it, he put a bullet in my leg. His name is Maurice Rucker," Sykes said, according to court documents.

Police have said it is not clear if Sykes was the intended target.

Cop-assault case: Hellam Township Police said Rucker was going more than 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 30 on Jan. 26.

Rucker fled when Officer Michael Carpenter tried to pull him over, charging documents allege, and Carpenter lost sight of him.

Rucker and the vehicle he was driving were later spotted in the first block of Hay Street in York City, where Carpenter used his cruiser to try to block Rucker's escape route, police allege.

That's when Rucker rammed Carpenter's cruiser and took off, according to charging documents. Rucker was later captured walking near his home, police said.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/26/marshals-nab-york-city-suspect-shooting-outside-nightclub/1570485001/