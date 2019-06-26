The York County District Attorney's office said the county Drug Task Force seized cash, cocaine and guns from the home of alleged dealer Wilfredo Torres-Rivera on June 25, 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man enrolled in a York County criminal diversion program is now accused of dealing drugs after a raid of his home this week yielded wads of cash, three large bags of cocaine and two handguns, officials said.

Wilfredo Dabren Torres-Rivera, 22, is now in York County Prison on $100,000 bail, charged with felony cocaine possession with intent to deliver, according to court records.

Members of the York County Drug Task Force raided the man's 256 Liberty Court home on Tuesday, June 25, and arrested him there after a one-week investigation, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

During that week, undercover task-force officers bought cocaine from Torres-Rivera at his home, which is how the task force was able to obtain a search warrant to raid the man's home, King said.

The task force seized nearly 8 ounces of cocaine, $4,600 cash, two handguns and drug-packaging materials from the man's home, according to King.

ARD in jeopardy: Torres-Rivera is currently in York County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program, which allows first-time nonviolent offenders to avoid criminal convictions by instead completing a series of court-ordered requirements.

One of the standard requirements for ARD is that defendants spend a year on probation while completing requirements that generally include community service, classes and counseling. ARD defendants who are charged with crimes while on that probationary period are generally removed from ARD and again face their original charges.

"Obviously, we will be filing for a violation (of ARD) in regard to Torres-Rivera, and ultimately that will be a decision for the court," King told The York Dispatch.

King said that is standard procedure for ARD defendants who get into more legal trouble before successfully completing the program.

Assisting the drug task force in the investigation and raid were narcotics investigators from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and York City Police, according to King.

