York City Police are searching for a man who they say is considered "armed and dangerous," and could still be in the area.

The department filed charges of strangulation, a felony, and a misdemeanor of simple assault against Khalic "Buddha" Rayquan-Mo Cross, 25, in late December.

City police said Cross choked and punched Mikeya Thompson-Taylor in the 500 block of North Hartley Street about 4 a.m. Dec. 22.

Thompson, according to police, helped hide Cross from officers during an incident in February 2017.

Cross, of the 300 block of Kurtz Avenue, remains wanted on the charges as of Tuesday, June 25 — more than six months after the alleged incident.

Khalic Cross (Photo: Submitted)

Anyone with information on Cross' whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411.

He is described as 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and a medium complexion. A cash reward is offered for anyone who helps lead to his arrest.

December incident: Charging documents allege Cross choked Thompson-Taylor during an argument on Dec. 22.

Cross, angry, choked her for about a minute before letting her go, according to police.

She went to get her phone to call 911 when Cross pulled a silver gun on her and made Thompson-Taylor search for his phone, charging documents state.

When she couldn't find his phone, he hit her on the back of the neck with his gun, then punched her in the face, according to authorities.

She suffered a swollen and bloody lip, and a mark to the back of her head, but she declined medical treatment on the scene, police said.

Cross: Cross pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension in a February 2017 incident during which he almost ran down an officer while fleeing.

Police said Cross nearly struck a York City Police officer when fleeing from them at the Econo Lodge at 222 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

Maria Finn, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections, said he was paroled in September 2018.

In 2012, Cross was wanted for questioning in the February 2012 homicide of Lance A. Sease Jr. 21, who was fatally inside his vehicle in the 700 block of North Pershing Avenue.

Cross was the victim of a shooting himself, according to police, who said he was one of six shot at a party in the 600 block of Manor Street on Dec. 29, 2012.

