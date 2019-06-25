Quayshawn Naylor-Wilson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man has pleaded guilty to gunning down another during a disagreement in July 2017.

Quayshawn Naylor-Wilson, 22, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, June 25, where he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, according to court records.

In exchange for his plea, a charge of first-degree murder was dropped, records state.

It was an open plea, meaning it will be up to presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness to determine the proper sentence. In Pennsylvania, third-degree murder carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 to 40 years.

Ness ordered a full presentence investigation be completed in time for Naylor-Wilson's sentencing, scheduled for Aug. 19, according to court records.

Naylor-Wilson fatally shot Angel Hernandez, 20, of York City in the early-morning hours of July 16, 2017, after attending a party in York City, York City Police have said.

The background: Hernandez and three of his friends met Naylor-Wilson when they were heading to the party that morning, because Naylor-Wilson was with someone they knew named Matthew Bell, police said.

The group asked Bell if he wanted to go to the party, but he declined. Police said Naylor-Wilson left Bell and went with the group to the party, which was on West Philadelphia Street.

The group left the party about 4 a.m., and police said Naylor-Wilson yelled out to them, court documents state.

The group stopped and and waited while Naylor-Wilson walked up to them, police said.

That's when Naylor-Wilson pointed a handgun at Hernandez and began firing, court documents state.

Preliminary hearing testimony from a witness indicated Naylor-Wilson was about an arm's length away from Hernandez when he fired his gun three times.

The group fled, but Naylor-Wilson gave chase, firing at least two more shots, according to testimony.

Victim collapsed: Hernandez eventually collapsed on a fence near Hartley Street, and the group took him to York Hospital, according to police.

Hernandez died shortly after 6 a.m. following unsuccessful emergency surgery, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Three days after the homicide, investigators reinterviewed two eyewitnesses to the shooting.

As they were driving them home, the witnesses saw someone in the area of West College Avenue and South West Street and simultaneously identified that person as the man who shot Hernandez, police said.

Detectives positioned themselves to watch Naylor-Wilson, and police said he was going back into Bell's residence in the 200 block of South West Street.

Mother killed: Naylor-Wilson is the son of homicide victim Queshantea "Bubbles" Stephens, 39, of West Manchester Township. She was a local hairdresser.

Her 41-year-old husband, Zukael Tony Stephens, remains in York County Prison without bail, accused of strangling her in their home Aug. 28, 2017, because she was kicking him out and also apparently because his Baltimore mistress was pregnant.

Queshantea Stephens' body was found at 1:06 a.m. Aug. 29, 2017, in Heiges Alley behind the 700 block of West Princess Street.

Police allege Zukael Stephens dumped his wife's body in York City, then set about cover his tracks.

He has already beaten one murder charge. In September 2007, a Baltimore jury acquitted him of the murder of Marcus Rogers, 26, described in news articles at the time as a transgender activist in Baltimore.

