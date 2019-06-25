Mackenley Baptiste (Photo: Submitted)

A man is accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend in a Fairview Township motel over the weekend, according to police.

State police said Mackenley Baptiste Jr., 31, of no fixed address, also threatened to cut and kill her.

Baptiste is charged with strangulation and robbery, both of which are felonies, and with misdemeanor charges of simple assault, making terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

He is also charged with misdemeanor offenses of DUI, drug possession and disorderly conduct, among other charges, after being arrested early Monday morning.

Baptiste, who is the father of the victim's child, took the woman to a room at the Motel 6 at 200 Commerce Drive on Saturday, June 22, police said.

He took her phone away, then struck her in the head when she asked for her phone back, according to court documents.

When she tried to leave, he threatened to cut her, then he threatened to kill her, police said.

The victim tried to leave again and get her phone back, but he hit her in the head again then choked her on the bed, court documents allege.

Baptiste wasn't arrested until about 2:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, when he was found driving under the influence on Interstate 83 near Exit 14, Leaders Heights, police said.

When police arrested him, he told them his name was "Jean Kenny," and he admitted to smoking marijuana about two hours before driving, court documents allege.

Troopers took him to York Hospital to have his blood drawn, but he refused and made a scene by screaming, thrashing around, cursing and ripping out hospital equipment wires, police said.

Baptiste was arraigned on the charges at the county's central booking unit Monday night. District Judge Keith Albright set bail at $650,000 between both cases, according to online court records.

Baptiste does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8 at District Judge Scott Gross' office.

