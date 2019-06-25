Jacob Hess (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man who raped a 3-year-old girl in 2010 must spend at least 30 years in prison for his crimes — and perhaps much longer.

A jury on March 6 found Jacob Harry Hess guilty of the felonies of child rape and sexual assault, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault of a child less than 13.

Hess, 43, of the 400 block of West Princess Street, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, June 25, where presiding Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced him to 30½ to 61 years in state prison, according to court records.

His victim told York City Police in October 2017 that Hess raped her multiple times at his former York City home, according to court documents.

When investigators questioned Hess in January 2018, he admitted only to touching her genitals by accident, then changed the subject to how he hates cops and "the system," and made claims that the victim didn't like him, documents state.

After that interview, Hess became physically ill and had to leave, but promised to return for follow-up questions, according to court documents.

Police said Hess spoke to a detective a week later and admitted to raping the girl once, when he was drunk, sometime between December 2009 and April 2010.

He would have been 34 at the time, and she would have been 3, police said. The girl was playing on his lap when the rape happened, court documents state.

Hess still has an active criminal case against him in York County Court, in which he is charged with indecent assault of a child less than 13 and corruption of minors, court records state.

The alleged victim in Hess' remaining criminal case is not the same girl he raped when she was 3, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

