Elijah Williams (Photo: Submitted)

A Harrisburg man who Newberry Township Police said sold the drugs that caused the death of a township man in 2016 has pleaded guilty to being a drug dealer.

Elijah Raquann Williams, 23, pleaded guilty June 17 in York County Court to felony drug possession with intent to deliver. In exchange for his plea, felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy were dropped, court records state.

Williams was sentenced to three to eight years in state prison and given credit for the 400 days he had already served, according to court records.

The case against his co-defendant, Jacob Wayne Fink, remains active. He is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, drug possession possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy, court records state.

Fink, 23, of Conewago Township, has a bail hearing scheduled for July 3, according to court records.

Jacob Fink. Photo courtesy of the Swatara Township Police Department. (Photo: Submitted)

The background: Newberry Township Police said Williams sold drugs to Fink, who then sold them to Dillon Jones.

Jones, 24, overdosed and died Sept. 4, 2016. The York County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be heroin and fentanyl toxicity, according to court documents.

After Jones' death, police used his cellphone's history to track down Fink, which took until April 2018, documents state.

Police said Fink would frequently buy drugs in Harrisburg from Williams.

Investigators found texts on Jones' phone about Fink picking up drugs for him, according to court documents.

Dillon Jones (Photo: Courtesy of Parthemore Funeral Home)

Fink told police he bought heroin and other drugs from Williams in the past, and knew him as "Eli," documents state.

The day before Jones died, he drove Fink to Harrisburg to buy heroin, officials said.

A 2009 graduate of Red Land High School, Jones played many sports growing up, including hockey, soccer and baseball, according to his obituary.

He enjoyed skateboarding, hiking, camping and music festivals, his obituary states.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/21/state-prison-dealer-whose-heroin-killed-newberry-twp-man/1527340001/