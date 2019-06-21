York City Police are trying to determine whether a large amount of scrap metal taken to a scrap dealer was stolen. If you recognize any parts here as being stolen, you're asked to call police. (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police are asking for the public's help to determine whether a large amount of stainless steel taken to a local scrap-metal dealer was stolen.

Police said there's been an ongoing problem of thieves taking metal and copper from stores, homes, businesses and abandoned buildings, then selling it to local scrap yards.

Recently, a local scrap-metal company called a York City detective to report that some recent metal received by the company "seemed to be excessive, and somewhat suspicious," according to a police news release.

Anyone who recently had a large amount of stainless steel stolen from a property is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

People can submit tips anonymously by text as well, by texing "Yorktips" and their information to 847-411.

