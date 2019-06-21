Tyler Paterniti (Photo: Submitted)

Criminal charges were dropped for a former Fawn Grove man who police alleged had choked his wife as she held their baby in her arms.

Tyler Stephen Paterniti appeared in York County Court on Friday, June 21, and pleaded guilty to a summary offense of harassment. Summaries are akin in serious to traffic tickets.

In exchange for his plea, felony charges of strangulation and child endangerment were dismissed as was a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, court records state.

Paterniti, 28, now of Forest Hill, Maryland, was ordered to pay court costs and a fine, the amount of which wasn't specified in his online court record.

His public defender, Kanika Henderson, said her client is a good person and is remorseful.

The background: According to court documents filed by state police, Paterniti was eating dinner with his wife at their West Main Street home about 6:15 p.m. Dec. 20, 2018, when he said he needed to use their car to go somewhere.

She told her husband he didn't need to do that, and they began to argue, documents state.

Paterniti did try to leave but got their vehicle stuck, according to court documents, which state that he went back inside and started screaming at his wife and "breaking everything in the house."

Police had maintained Paterniti grabbed his wife with one hand and used his other hand to dig his fingers into her neck, impeding her breathing, documents state.

At the time, she was holding their infant daughter in her arms, police said.

She told troopers she dropped to the floor and nearly passed out before her husband stopped, documents state.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/21/former-fawn-grove-man-avoids-criminal-record-alleged-domestic-assault/1526989001/