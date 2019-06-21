Buy Photo Police investigate a shooting in the 1700 block of Winters Road in Lower Windsor Township Sunday, Sept. 23. John A Pavoncello photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Lower Windsor Township man accused of shooting his fiancee's parents during a domestic disturbance last fall.

Robert Alan Hedrick, 21, had been charged with two counts felony aggravated assault and lesser charges for shooting Kimberly and Matthew Forney at their home in the 1700 block of Winters Road on Sept. 23, 2018.

But on Wednesday, June 19, the York County District Attorney's Office withdrew their case against Hedrick, according to court records.

His attorney, Chuck Hobbs, said that's likely because presiding Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook on June 4 granted a defense motion to suppress statements Hedrick made to police after the shooting.

Hobbs said Lower Windsor Township Police didn't advise Hedrick of his Miranda rights before questioning him, and also told him he was free to go but locked him in a room and wouldn't let him out, even when he was banging on the door.

'He was saving lives': Because Matthew Forney couldn't remember what happened, the prosecution was left with a difficult case, according to Hobbs, as Kimberly Forney maintains Hedrick fired because he was trying to save her.

"He was trying to save lives. That was our position from the beginning," Hobbs said. "It was a really ugly domestic situation and my client was caught up in it ... and he accidentally shot (the Forneys)."

Hobbs said Hedrick is happy he can now go back to living a normal life.

Hedrick and longtime fiancee Morgan Forney are still together and live with Kimberly Forney, who has defended Hedrick's actions from the beginning, according to Hobbs.

Hedrick told police he and Matthew Forney were discussing Hedrick's relationship with Morgan Forney and got into a physical argument, which Morgan and Kimberly Forney broke up, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

Wife choked? Hedrick maintains Matthew Forney then struck his wife and a struggle ensued, with Matthew Forney allegedly putting his hands around his wife's neck, according to testimony.

Matthew Forney wasn't charged in the domestic incident, according to court records.

During the struggle, Kimberly Forney grabbed her handgun and passed it to Hedrick, who fired several times and struck both Kimberly and Matthew Forney, according to testimony.

Kimberly Forney was shot once in the left thigh, while Matthew Forney was shot twice in the chest, officials said.

Matthew Forney no longer lives with his wife, according to Hobbs.

Hedrick's bail conditions prohibited him from having any contact with his de facto father-in-law, Hobbs said, "so those wounds haven't been able to heal."

Hobbs said he advised his client to try to make peace with Matthew Forney.

