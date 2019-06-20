Story Highlights Anyone who was pulled over by Peter Oldfield is asked to call Northern Regional Police's tip line, 717-467-TELL, or email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

Peter J. Oldfield (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

A Shrewsbury man who impersonated a public servant in 2012 is accused of doing it again, and police want to know if he's pulled over anyone else.

Peter J. Oldfield said on Thursday, June 20, that he didn't know that the vehicle he pulled over in North York held three North York council members.

Oldfield, 46, of the 100 block of South Main Street, will be charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of impersonating a public servant and the summary offense of displaying improper lights on a vehicle, court records state.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, North York Council President Richard Shank Jr., Vice President William Jackson and Councilwoman Debra Smith were heading east on East 8th Avenue near the North Duke Street intersection about 8:30 p.m. June 10 when the driver of a 2011 red Kia Soul behind them turned on his flashing lights.

Jackson, who was driving, pulled over and asked Oldfield to identify himself. Oldfield said, "I'm Pete ... are you Brooke's dad?" charging documents state.

Jackson said no, and Oldfield replied, "she moved out of her house and all of her stuff is gone, I need to find her," documents state. He then walked away and drove off, police said.

Jackson called Northern Regional Police afterward.

'Medical team' stickers: Oldfield's Kia has emergency lights on the front and back of its roof and "FBC Medical Team" written on windows and "service dog on board" written on other windows, documents state, plus "many Medical Emergency Team" stickers all over the SUV, according to police.

Oldfield told The York Dispatch that his girlfriend left him suddenly and he was concerned for her welfare, so he parked near the home of her ex in North York to wait for her. He said he doesn't believe what he did was impersonating a public servant because he thought he knew the people he "flashed" his emergency lights at.

"I didn't pull anybody over. They pulled over of their own will," Oldfield said. "I flashed my lights to get their attention. ... I screwed up."

Police said the lights on Oldfield's SUV are red and white — not red and blue, like police use — although the Kia's windshield made the white light appear blueish.

Oldfield told police he's part of the Freedom Biker Church's medical team and that he needs lights and sirens to escort biker rides, according to documents. Oldfield also said he is a first-responder.

The York Dispatch asked Oldfield if he is a certified emergency medical technician (EMT).

"Certified? No. But I studied it all — I've studied the human body for 33 years," he said.

Church not involved: Reached Thursday, Freedom Biker Church Pastor Jim Quoss said that while church members certainly have motorcycle rides as groups, they don't use emergency vehicles or emergency lights to do so.

"I'm sorry that this happened," he said. "We didn't have anything to do with it, or any control over it."

Quoss confirmed that Oldfield is a regular church member and is part of the church's medical team. But the sole purpose of the medical team is to be on hand in case anyone suffers a medical issue during church services, according to the pastor.

And while Oldfield has accompanied church motorcycle rides in his Kia, he was never asked to do that, the pastor said.

"We don't have lights and sirens and all that stuff," Quoss said. "You don't expect people to pull people over in a personal vehicle."

Oldfield said he has previously used his emergency lights while accompanying motorcycle rides.

"It wasn't sanctioned, but it was kind of accepted," he said. "No one ever told me, 'Don't use those.' It was always, 'Do you.'"

2012 case: Oldfield pleaded no contest in York County Court in 2012 to impersonating a public servant and DUI for a Dec. 2, 2011 incident that started on Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Township.

He was driving fast with his emergency lights on and told a witness who approached him after he exited the highway that he "was on 'a mission' and it was an emergency," court documents state.

Oldfield told The York Dispatch he was rushing to a work assignment, but couldn't tell police the name of his employer at the time because he was part of "a very private non-registered bodyguard protection agency" in which "everything is confidential."

Anyone who was pulled over by Oldfield is asked to call Northern Regional Police's tip line, 717-467-TELL, or email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

