Zachary Lomenzo (Photo: Submitted)

A West Manchester Township resident stopped a burglar at his home early Wednesday morning, according to police.

West Manchester Township Police said in a news release that Trevor Taylor pointed a gun at Zachary Lomenzo then punched him when Lomenzo broke into his home in the 1500 block of East Berlin Road about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 19.

Taylor was woken up by a bang and the sound of breaking glass, and he found Lomenzo lying on the floor in his kitchen in front of a broken window, police said.

Taylor's wife and children were upstairs while he confronted Lomenzo, the release states.

Taylor pointed a gun at him and told him to leave, and then he pushed him out of the home through the broken window, according to authorities.

He threatened to shoot Lomenzo if he moved, and Lomenzo yelled at him and tried to get back in the home, police said.

Taylor punched Lomenzo in the face and knocked him to the ground as Lomenzo tried to get back into the home, the release states. Taylor cut his hand badly on the broken glass from the window, police said.

Police arrived and took Lomenzo into custody. Lomenzo and Taylor were taken to York Hospital for treatment.

Lomenzo, of the 400 block of North Forrest Street, West Manchester Township, is charged with burglary and trespassing, both of which are felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

He was sent to York County Prison on $150,000 bail.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/19/police-resident-stops-west-manchester-twp-burglar/1503274001/