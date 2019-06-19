Stephen Dunn, who served as interim executive pastor for Hanover First Church of God, is accused by police of possessing child pornography. (Photo: Submitted)

A pastor at a Hanover church remains jailed, accused of possessing child pornography in his Franklin County home.

Stephen Dunn, 68, of the 2000 block of Scotland Road in Chambersburg, is in Franklin County Jail on $200,000 bail, charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, which means using a computer or electronic device to commit a crime.

All 11 charges are third-degree felonies and were filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Until the time of his arrest, Dunn was interim executive pastor at Hanover Church of God on Fairview Drive in the borough.

After learning of Dunn's arrest, church officials immediately placed him on unpaid suspension and relieved him of all his church responsibilities, lead pastor the Rev. Jerry Shoap confirmed.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by this development and are committed to fully (cooperating) with the authorities as they complete their investigation," he wrote in an email. "We will continue to pray for all those impacted by this horrific act allegedly committed by Dr. Dunn."

The allegations: According to charging documents, special agents with the AG's office received a tip on April 9 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was viewed or uploaded to a computer. The center provided the IP address of that computer, officials said.

Special Agent Casey Hassinger tracked the IP address to Dunn, documents state.

Based on that information, Hassinger obtained a search warrant for Dunn's home and raided it on Thursday, June 13, charging documents state.

Dunn was in Chambersburg Hospital at the time, according to documents.

Agents found 50 photos in Dunn's bedroom dresser drawer, documents state.

"The pictures depicted transposed images of (Dunn's) face and what appears to be transposed images of various aged females to include images of juveniles," Hassinger wrote in charging documents.

Bondage, sadomasochism: "The pictures are mostly related to bondage and other sado-masochism depictions," she wrote.

Agents also found 10 images of suspected child pornography on Dunn's laptop and two USB drives, documents allege.

Court records indicate Dunn will be represented by the Franklin County Public Defenders Office.

A woman who answered the phone there on Wednesday, June 19, said attorneys there had no comment about Dunn's charges.

