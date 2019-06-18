A Manchester Township man left his two young children alone Sunday night when he went to take a shower in a motel and the two children ended up walking alone on Route 30, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police said Jeffrey Powell, 38, seemed unconcerned when he found out the 3-year-olds were walking on the highway near the Round-the-Clock Diner in Manchester Township about 9:30 p.m.

Powell, whose address is listed at the motel, was charged with two felony charges of endangering child welfare.

Charging documents state the children were almost hit by a car, and a bystander found them.

Jeffrey Powell (Photo: Submitted)

The two children had a car key and a cellphone, according to police, who said they were about 2,500 feet from the Econo Lodge at 222 Arsenal Road, where they were staying.

Police went to the motel and spoke with Powell, who said he noticed that the children were gone after he got out of the shower, court documents state.

Powell did not seem concerned about his children, and he smelled of alcohol, police said.

He took a breath test and police found he had a blood alcohol content of 0.098, according to authorities.

The York County Office of Children, Youth and Family took the children into custody, and Powell was sent to the county's central booking unit for arraignment, court documents state.

Powell was sent to York County Prison on $25,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

