The York County District Attorney's Office said money, drugs, drug packaging items, and an assault-style handgun were seized from an alleged drug dealer on June 7. Photo courtesy of the DA's office. (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man was found with drugs, drug packaging materials and a gun he was not legally allowed to own after undercover York County Drug Task Force members spent weeks purchasing cocaine from him, according to authorities.

Johnny Villalona, 34, was arrested on June 7 and found with 145 grams of powder and crack cocaine, an assault-style handgun, scales, packaging materials and about $1,300 in cash, the York County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The DA's office, which oversees the task force, said investigators began purchasing cocaine from Villalona in the 300 block of West King Street beginning in mid-May.

Johnny Villalona (Photo: Submitted)

Police said Villalona, who has prior criminal convictions, is not allowed to own a firearm. He does not have a criminal record in Pennsylvania.

Villalona remains free after posting $15,000 bail. He is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

He does not have an attorney listed, and a phone number could not be found for him.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/17/police-york-city-man-had-illegal-gun-drugs/1476002001/