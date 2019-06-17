Story Highlights Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harry "Flockda" Gibbs is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647, or leave a tip either by phone at 717-467-TELL or via email, tips@nycrpd.org.

Harry Eugene Gibbs III (Photo: Submitted)

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say burst into a Conewago Township home and terrorized the family inside — including hitting a 2-year-old girl with the barrel of a gun — before stealing $40,000 in cash.

Harry Eugene Gibbs III, whose nickname is Flockda, is a wanted man, according to Northern York County Regional Police, who said his accomplice in the home-invasion robbery has not yet been identified.

Once captured, Gibbs, 25, of the 700 bock of East King Street in York City, will be charged with the felonies of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

He will be charged with five misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to kill residents James Wise and Kaitlyn Fetrow and their three minor children, according to charging documents. Gibbs also will be charged with two counts of unlawful restraint, three counts of simple assault and lesser offenses.

Charging documents state he hit the couple's 2-year-old daughter over the head with the barrel of his handgun and yelled at the tot to "get her white ass back in (her) bedroom."

Those documents also allege Gibbs repeatedly pistol-whipped, punched and beat Wise during the home invasion, to the point where Wise was urinating blood.

It was about 11:30 p.m. April 28 when Gibbs and his accomplice forced open the back door of the couple's home in the 4900 block of Susquehanna Trail, police said.

Both robbers were wearing ski masks, and Gibbs pointed a gun at Wise and told him not to move, documents state.

Lives threatened: Gibbs threatened to kill everyone in the home, including the children, if they moved, according to charging documents.

The robbers woke up Fetrow, put a pillowcase over her head and started demanding the couple tell them where "the money" was, police said.

Wise gave them $300 he had in his pants, which is when the robbers said they knew he had more money. Police said Gibbs repeatedly pistol-whipped Wise in the head, punched him repeatedly and kicked him, documents allege.

As Gibbs bound Fetrow's hands with zip ties, Wise tried to knock the gun out of Gibbs' hands but failed, according to police allegations. That's when Gibbs pointed his gun directly at Wise's head and told him that he would kill him if Wise "did not give up his money," according to charging documents.

It was at that point the 2-year-old daughter of Wise and Fetrow walked out of her bedroom and was assaulted by Gibbs, police allege.

Wise — who by then also had his hands bound — pleaded with Gibbs not to do anything else to his children, which caused the home-invasion robber to continue pistol-whipping Wise and demanding cash, documents state.

Wise gave the robbers $40,000 cash he and Fetrow had from selling the house, police said.

Wise and Fetrow were then taken to their basement where Gibbs began telling Fetrow "all the (sexual) things he was going to do to her," but his accomplice yelled at him, and "told him they were not doing anything to her," charging documents state.

Bound in basement: Wise and Fetrow were tied up in the basement with zip ties and extension cords, and both robbers warned them that if the couple called police, they and their children would be killed, documents allege.

In addition to the $40,300 in cash, the robbers also stole the couple's car keys, cellphones and a Rolex watch, according to police.

Investigators later learned light bulbs at the back of the couple's home had been removed to make the yard darker, documents state.

Wise didn't recognize either man during the home invasion, but one of the robbers called him Jimmy several times, so it was clear they knew him, documents indicate.

Nine days after the robbery, Wise told police he realized it was Gibbs who held the gun, beat Wise, assaulted the victims' toddler daughter and tied up Wise and Fetrow, according to charging documents.

"Wise advised he thought Gibbs was his friend," documents state, but that it dawned on Wise that his supposed friend "has the same voice, eyes, complexion, height, weight and build" as the pistol-wielding robber, documents state.

After the robbery, Gibbs blocked Wise on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, according to police.

Snapchat photo: Police said Gibbs conspired to rob Wise and Fetrow after Wise sent a photo of a large amount of cash to Gibbs via Snapchat, according to police, who said the two men joked about the money.

Police said records of Gibbs' cellphone show he was in York City before and after the robbery, but that at the time of the robbery his cellphone was pinging on towers close to the victims' home.

A witness also came forward, telling police that Gibbs and another man were talking about Wise's home the day before the robbery, saying, "That's the house," charging documents state.

Anyone with information on Gibbs' whereabouts is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647, or leave a tip either by phone at 717-467-TELL or via email at tips@nycrpd.org.

