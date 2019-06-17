Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man in his 20s pretended he was going to help a woman with a tire issue in Windsor Township but robbed her instead, according to police.

York Area Regional Police said a 50-year-old East Prospect woman was pulled to the side of Bahns Mill Road about 8:10 a.m. Monday, June 17, to check one of her tires.

A man driving a blue four-door Honda pulled over, ostensibly to "assist" the woman, police said.

Instead, he asked her, "Do you have cash to pay me?"

The woman was getting back into her vehicle when the man grabbed her, reached across her and grabbed her purse, according to police.

He then went through her purse, took cash and drove off, police said.

The robber is described as white, thin, clean-shaven and about 5-feet-8, with short hair, according to police. He was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt with gray or white lettering.

The blue four-door Honda he was driving had four or five bumper stickers on it and had a Pennsylvania license plate, according to police, who said the plate number isn't known.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to call York Area Regional Police at 717-741-1259, or leave a tip online at yorkcountycrimestoppers.org.

