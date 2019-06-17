Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Dover Township man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police said Samuel Edward Einsig assaulted the girl sometime in December 2017.

Police spoke to the victim in late December 2018, when she told a therapist about the assault, which took place in Dover Township, charging documents allege.

Einsig, a family friend, was watching the girl at the time, according to police.

Police said he raped her then threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone.

Einsig, 35, of the 3000 block of Bedford Place, faces charges of child rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13, indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.

As of Monday, June 17, Einsig had not been arrested.

Anyone with information on Einsig's whereabouts can contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647 or through the department's tipline at 717-467-8355.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/17/police-dover-twp-man-raped-girl/1479241001/