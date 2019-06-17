Charles Joline (Photo: Submitted)

A Peach Bottom Township man whose ex-fiancee thought he deserved a second chance after he injured her in a crash and later choked her spent four months free before getting sent back to prison on unrelated charges.

State police said Charles Walter Joline III ordered his current girlfriend into the trunk of his car before driving her around on his farm property for about an hour Sunday, June 16.

Joline also tied her to the back seat of his car and later choked her and threatened her family, according to police allegations.

Joline, 24, of the first block of September Lane, is charged with strangulation, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats, false imprisonment and simple assault.

On Monday, June 17, he was sent to York County Prison on $75,000 bail.

More: Addiction turned Delta-area man into 'monster,' ex says

More: Delta-area man lands in prison after fiancee's Facebook plea

Incident: Charging documents state Joline called the woman, Tara Lee, about 4 a.m. Sunday telling her that he would kill himself if she did not come to his home.

She went to the home, and Joline grabbed her, pointed a gun at her and made her sit in the back of his unregistered Volkswagen Jetta, according to police.

He then used a rope to tie her hands to the passenger seat from the back seat, where she was tied up for about 20 minutes, court documents allege.

During that time he struck her multiple times, according to authorities.

Police said he then ordered Lee into his trunk and drove around his farm for about an hour.

After that, he dragged her by the hair into his room, where he choked her and refused to let her leave, according to charging documents.

He eventually allowed her to leave, but he threatened to kill her family and burn her house down if she called police, court documents allege.

Charles Joline III (Photo: Submitted)

Previous incident: Joline spent less than a year in prison after he pulled the emergency brake in his ex-fiancee's car on Route 74 in Peach Bottom Township in January 2018.

The victim, Sierra Grantland, told The York Dispatch that Joline had asked her to take him to Baltimore to get drugs. He pulled the emergency brake when she refused.

"He pulled my emergency brake probably doing 50 miles per hour, and I rolled the car,” Grantland, then 18, told The York Dispatch in the days after the crash.

Officials responded to a crash in Peach Bottom Township, which police say was caused by Charles Joline III. (Photo: Chris Eberly photo)

Joline then fled the scene, and Grantland posted on her Facebook account, asking for Joline's arrest.

Additionally, Joline was charged in a May 22, 2018, incident, according to police.

State police said he choked Grantland several times and threatened to tie her up, lock her up and bury her.

He was sentenced to 227 days to 23 months in York County Prison as part of a negotiated plea agreement, records state.

After Joline's first case was resolved in January, Grantland said that addiction turns Joline into a monster.

Joline was released from prison in February, according to online court records.

After Sunday's alleged incident, Joline won't be released from prison even if he posts bail because county officials have filed a detainer against him for allegedly violating his probation on a previous case, according to prison records.

Joline does not have an attorney listed for his latest charges.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/17/police-delta-area-man-drove-around-farm-woman-trunk/1477405001/