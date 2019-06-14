Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A North York man faces charges after police said he and his girlfriend planned an assault that injured a woman and her child earlier this month in York City.

Charging documents state Rubin Louis Elliott III, 20, texted the victim to meet outside her home in the 400 block of Walnut Street about noon June 2, indicating he was going to give her a drink he bought from a store.

When she arrived, Elliott's girlfriend attacked the victim, who police said was holding her 18-month-old child at the time.

During the attack, the child was hit multiple times, leaving bruises, court documents allege.

The victim tried to go back into her home, but Elliott's girlfriend entered and continued attacking her, according to police.

Elliott, of the first block of Dewey Avenue, faces charges of conspiracy to commit an aggravated assault on someone younger than 6, and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit simple assault.

He had not been arraigned on the charges as of Friday, June 14.

When asked if Elliott's girlfriend faces charges, Officer Derek Hartman, a York City Police spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/14/police-north-york-man-coordinated-assault-woman-child/1454736001/