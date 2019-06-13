Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A teenager will be charged as an adult after police said he robbed someone at gunpoint in York City last week.

Charging documents state Joshua Robert-Lewis Queen, 17, pulled a gun on the victim in the 300 block of Gas Avenue about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

Queen got out of a car, approached the victim, pulled out the gun, and demanded he empty his pockets, according to York City Police.

He threatened to shoot the man if he did not cooperate, court documents allege.

The man gave Queen $300 in cash, and Queen jumped back into the car and took off, according to authorities. Police said there were two others in the car during the robbery.

The victim was on his way to a grocery store when the robbery happened, according to charging documents.

Police said Queen and the victim had both attended Helen Thackston school together, and they never had any issues with each other.

Officer Derek Hartman, a York City Police spokesman, said that if the other two in the car are identified, they might be charged as well.

Queen, of the 800 block of West Princess Street, faces charges of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license, both of which are felonies, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and possessing a firearm as a minor.

As of Tuesday, June 11, he has not been arrested on the charges.

