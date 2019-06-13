Joann Fetrow (Photo: Submitted)

A 71-year-old Dillsburg-area woman remains free on bail, accused of failing to care for her near-invalid husband — and threatening to kill his adult daughter, according to police allegations.

Joann M. Fetrow, of Scotch Pine Road in Franklin Township, was scheduled for pretrial conferences on her two criminal cases Thursday, July 13, but they were rescheduled for Aug. 8, court records state.

She is charged with the first-degree misdemeanor of neglect of a care-dependent person in her first criminal case, for which she is free on her own recognizance.

Her defense attorney, Brian Perry, told The York Dispatch in a text:

"Caring for her husband of 28 years became difficult. She was not able to provide him the care that he requires. We are working towards a non-trial resolution that takes into consideration all factors that led her to this point."

Northern York County Regional Police were called to the Fetrow home Oct. 16, 2018, by a caseworker with the York County Area Agency on Aging, who was asking for officers' help to transfer the care of Nolan Fetrow from his wife, Joann Fetrow, to his adult daughter, charging documents state.

Nolan Fetrow is now 73, according to police. Court documents indicate he is frail, in a wheelchair and "on the verge of being an invalid."

Caseworker Colin Snyder told officers that Joann Fetrow had signed her husband out of his care facility against doctors' recommendations, after which his adult daughter, who lives in New Cumberland, was granted "custody of care" status for him by the Agency on Aging, documents state.

Alleged abuse: With the officer present, Joann Fetrow "expressed her disgust" for her stepdaughter, calling her names "for taking Nolan Fetrow away from her," documents state.

A detective went to the Fetrow home two days later to investigate allegations that Nolan Fetrow had suffered injuries allegedly inflicted by his wife, according to police.

He had a severe bite mark on his right forearm and told the detective that his wife bit him on Oct. 14, documents allege.

Nolan Fetrow said that she was yelling at him "and he felt she was going to hit him again so he put his hand on her arm to try and stop her," documents state. "At that point, Joann Fetrow bit the arm of Nolan Fetrow."

He told the detective his ribs hurt because he wife had kicked him repeatedly after he fell out of bed, police allege.

Snyder told investigators that Nolan Fetrow was found naked numerous times because his wife would leave him without clothes, documents indicate.

Alleged threats: Police filed a second set of charges against Joann Fetrow for alleged conduct between Jan. 30 and Feb. 13.

Charging documents state she called a family member of her husband's and was extremely angry about the charges against her, directing her anger toward her stepdaughter.

During that conversation, Joann Fetrow claimed her stepdaughter was trying to send her to jail, and twice said that before she went to jail, she would kill her stepdaughter, charging documents allege.

The family member told police she took the threats seriously and believed her cousin — Joann Fetrow's stepdaughter — "could be in danger," documents state.

The stepdaughter told police that Joann Fetrow has attacked her in the past, according to charging documents.

Joann Fetrow is charged with the misdemeanors of making terroristic threats and harassment for the alleged threats against her stepdaughter. In that case, she remains free on $1,500 bail.

