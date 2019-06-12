Buy Photo Northeastern Regional Police Department in East Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

An East Manchester Township man allegedly had more than 200,000 images of child porn, according to police.

“There was over 300,000 images and videos, and we determined at least 200,000 of them contained child pornography," Northeastern Regional Chief Bryan Rizzo said Wednesday, June 12.

The chief said John Allan Swayze, 56, is charged with 200,000 counts of possessing child pornography.

Rizzo said typically it's one charge per image in cases like this.

"We don't usually find this many files," he said.

Swayze, of the 600 block of Dellinger Road, had multiple computers, hard drives and flash drives with the images on them, according to Rizzo.

Charges were filed Wednesday.

The investigation began in February when the department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the chief, who said it was a joint investigation with the York County District Attorney's Office and York Area Regional Police.

Police are still investigating how Swayze allegedly got the images and if he disseminated them, according to the chief.

Swayze was sent to York County Prison on $1 million bail. His charging documents were not available Wednesday afternoon.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24 at District Judge Robert Eckenrode's office. He does not have an attorney listed.

