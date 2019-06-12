CLOSE Everett Palmer Jr. died while in custody at the York County Prison last April. His mother questions the circumstances of his death. York Dispatch

An attorney for the family of a Delaware man who died under mysterious circumstances while in custody at York County Prison last year says witnesses who might be able to shed light on the death are coming forward.

Everett Palmer Jr.’s family and their attorney held a news conference in their hometown of Queens, New York, on Tuesday, June 11, days after national news organization focused attention on the case.

“The most frustrating part is my son being murdered and no longer being in our lives,” Rose Palmer said at Maranatha Baptist Church. “How he was murdered and not having any answers … it’s very frustrating because since April 9 (2018) I have not had a good night’s sleep, because all I do is think about my child and what happened, how it happened. And because I don’t know, I have all kinds of scenarios going around in my mind and it’s torture.”

An autopsy and forensic testing determined Everett Palmer's cause of death to be "complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint," according to a July 28, 2018, news release from York County Coroner Pam Gay.

More: Coroner, DA receive threats after 'false' reports about Everett Palmer's death investigation

More: York County Coroner on prison death: Palmer's organs never 'missing'

More: 'Undetermined': York coroner releases autopsy results days after family claims murder

More: Coroner: Manner of death for York prison inmate could be revised

More: Lawyer, family allege that man who died in York County prison was murdered

A probable sickling red-cell disorder was listed as a contributing factor to the death.

Gay has listed the manner of Everett Palmer's death as undetermined, but she noted that can be changed if and when more information comes to light. Manner of death can be natural, homicide, suicide, accidental or undetermined.

Everett Palmer, 41, of Seaford, Delaware, was in his York County Prison cell about 4:20 a.m. April 9, 2018, when he started hitting his head against his cell door after becoming agitated, Gay has said.

Prison staff took him to the prison's medical clinic, according to Gay, who said "sometimes they have to use physical restraint to render assistance to people ... especially if they are self-harming."

Everett Palmer was then taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:46 a.m., according to the coroner's office.

At the time of his death, Everett Palmer was locked up on DUI charges.

Buy Photo A photo of Everett Palmer Jr. is displayed on a sign during a press conference at the York County Judicial Center Monday, July 23, 2018. Family members and legal counsel are seeking information regarding the death of the Palmer while he was in custody at York County Prison last April. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Charging documents state he crashed a Honda Accord in the 6500 block of Steltz Road in Codorus Township just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2016.

Everett Palmer was charged with DUI, careless driving and failing to stay in his own lane.

After he failed to respond to a court summons from the office of District Judge Tom Reilly, the judge issued an arrest warrant for Everett Palmer on Jan. 23, 2017, court records state.

Everett Palmer turned himself in on April 7 and was taken to prison on $5,000 bail. Two days later, he was dead.

How a high level of meth wound up in Everett Palmer's system remains a mystery. It also remains unclear how prison staff restrained him.

However, Lee Merritt, an attorney for the man’s family, said recent media attention is turning up new leads.

"Since the story came out, there have been witnesses who have begun to come forward,” Merritt told cable news channel NY1 in an interview aired Tuesday, June 12. “We're hoping that more witnesses come forward. We believe these witnesses will help explain what happened to Everett."

The station reported the family and Merritt intend to present the new evidence to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Everett Palmer’s brother, Dwayne Palmer, told NY1 his family wants a “true and full and total accounting of what happened to my brother between April 7 and April 8. To this day, we have not received any type of information in terms of what happened in that 48-hour period that caused the death of my brother.”

— This story is developing. Check back for more details.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/12/attorney-witnesses-step-forward-info-york-county-prison-inmates-death/1423009001/