Police in York City are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for two incidents of gunfire in city neighborhoods.

At this point, it doesn't appear anyone was shot in either hail of gunfire, according to police.

The first incident happened about 10:25 p.m. Monday, June 10, near the intersection of North Newberry and Smith streets, police said.

People in two vehicles — a brown Ford and a white Honda — are being sought after bullets fired from at least one of those vehicles damaged three homes, according to York City Police.

About two hours later, at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, gunfire rang out in the 300 block of East Poplar Street, police said.

Several houses in the area were damaged by bullets, according to police, who said numerous shell casings were recovered from the area.

Neither instance of gunfire is believed to have been random, police said.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to come forward, and police said tipsters will never have to provide their names.

Text your information and "Yorktips" to 847-411 or call the city's crime tip line at 717-849-2204.

Tipsters can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential, and callers don't have to give their names to collect cash rewards.

