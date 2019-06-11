Buy Photo Police from multiple jurisdictions search for a man that fled from a stolen vehicle in the Hill Street and Spahn Avenue area, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A West York kidnapping suspect now faces additional charges for allegedly fleeing from police on Memorial Day.

On Monday, York City Police filed charges alleging Isaiah Shawn Valenti, 31, stole a woman's car May 27 and fled from police in it. He then ditched it and fled on foot with a stolen handgun, police said.

Additionally, while he fled, Valenti threatened to hurt police and the district attorney involved in other criminal cases that involve him, police said.

Five different sets of charges have been filed against him in York County since February.

As of Tuesday, Valenti had not been arrested in any of the cases.

Isaiah S. Valenti, 31, of York City, is wanted by police for robbery of a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, kidnapping and other charges. Valenti fled from police Monday, May 27, after an officer initiated a traffic stop. (Photo: Submitted)

Court documents allege a woman let Valenti use her Ford Fusion about 5 a.m. but he refused to return the vehicle.

Valenti was spotted by an officer about 10 a.m. that day, and Valenti refused to stop, proceeding through several stop signs before fleeing on foot, police said.

Police said he also took the woman's handgun, which was in the car, before he left.

A camera in the car recorded Valenti making comments that he would hurt officers and prosecutors in his cases, court documents state.

Valenti, a felon, is not allowed to have a firearm, according to police.

For that incident Valenti faces charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats, unauthorized use of a vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Buy Photo Police from multiple jurisdictions search for a man that fled from a stolen vehicle in the Hill Street and Spahn Avenue area, Monday, May 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Alleged theft: York City Police also charged Valenti with allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla the night before.

Authorities said he stole the vehicle outside the M&M Lounge on Maryland Avenue about 2 a.m. May 26.

Additionally, he punched a woman and threatened to kill her, court documents state.

Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said the car was recovered that evening.

For that alleged incident, Valenti faces charges of robbery of a motor vehicle, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats.

Alleged kidnapping attempt: West York Police said Valenti kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment about 6 a.m. March 30 and forced her outside to his car.

Valenti allegedly threatened to shoot the woman's cousin, who was at the apartment and tried to intervene.

The woman's two children, ages 5 and 8, also were in the home at the time, court documents allege.

But when Valenti saw police in the area, the woman escaped and Valenti fled, police said.

Valenti also faces charges of simple assault out of York City from February and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of West York from March.

Anyone with information on Valenti's whereabouts can to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text "yorktips" and the information to 847-411.

