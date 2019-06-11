Donald Armold III (Photo: Submitted)

A 20-year-old Red Lion man told investigators an 11-year-old girl he's accused of raping "instigated everything," and that he was going through "hormones," police said.

York City Police said Donald Lee Armold III raped the young girl in April 2018.

Additionally, police said Armold sexually assaulted another girl between August 2015 and June 2016.

On Friday, Armold, of the 100 block of Fairview Street, was arraigned on charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.

Armold is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of someone younger than 13, both of which are felonies. Those charges stem from the alleged assault against the second girl.

Alleged incidents: Court documents state Armold raped an 11-year-old girl in a York City home on April 16, 2018.

In June 2018, he admitted to molesting her and said that his medication made him tired and confused, police said.

Police asked him about an incident with another girl, during which he sexually assaulted her, according to police allegations.

This happened at a York City home sometime between August 2015 and June 2016, according to police, who said Armold was 17 at the time. The girl would have been 11 or 12 during the alleged incident.

Armold was sent to York County Prison on $550,000 bail between both cases. He does not have an attorney listed.

