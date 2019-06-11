Gary Manoni (Photo: Submitted)

A Newberry Township man left bruises on the throat of his 6-year-old grandson when he grabbed the boy by the neck, picked him up and carried him outside, according to police allegations.

Gary Manoni admitted he assaulted his wife and grandson, but blamed the boy's attention deficit disorder and his wife's menopause for "provoking him to the point of snapping."

Manoni, 66, of the 100 block of Railroad Street, remains free on $10,000 bail, charged with the felonies of strangulation and child endangerment, as well as two counts of first-degree misdemeanor simple assault and one count of harassment, a summary offense.

Newberry Township Police said Manoni also assaulted his wife during last week's alleged outburst.

The allegations: Officers were called to the Manoni home about 8:50 p.m.Thursday for a reported domestic assault, police said.

According to charging documents filed by Newberry Township Police, Linda Manoni told an officer that she and her husband were arguing over how their vehicles were parked, prompting her husband to take her keys and move her vehicle.

After parking the car in a different spot, Gary Manoni threw his wife's keys into their yard and the two kept arguing, according to police.

As his grandparents argued, the 6-year-old boy found his grandmother's keys and returned them to her, police said.

"(T)his infuriated Gary," charging documents state.

Carried by the neck? Gary Manoni used both hands to grab the boy by his throat and carry him that way through the dining room and onto the front port, documents allege.

He left his grandson on the porch and told the boy he needed to go home, after which Gary Manoni went back inside, police said.

Once inside the home, Gary Manoni grabbed his wife's arms and pulled them behind her back, causing Linda Manoni to struggle in an effort to free herself, according to charging documents.

At that point, they both fell to the ground and Linda Manoni's head struck on either the floor or a table, according to police, who said her head and her husband's head also apparently knocked together as they fell.

Gary Manoni admitted "that he did indeed pick (the boy) up by the throat" and admitted having a physical altercation with Linda Manoni, documents allege.

Bumps and bruises: The boy suffered bruises on his neck and clavicle, according to police, and Linda Manoni suffered two bumps on her forehead along with abrasions, a small scratch on his knee and complained of head pain, according to charging documents.

Gary Manoni could not be reached for comment Tuesday and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Two phone numbers associated with the Manonis' home address rang busy and appeared not to be working.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/06/11/police-etters-area-man-grabbed-grandson-6-throat-leaving-bruises/1421218001/