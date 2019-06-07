Angel Mercado (Photo: Submitted)

A Dover Township man has been sentenced to years in prison for repeatedly raping a young girl he knew.

Angel Javier Mercado, 50, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 in York County Court to the first-degree felony of child rape as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

On Friday, June 7, he was sentenced to eight to 16 years in state prison, according to court records.

Northern York County Regional Police said Mercado sexually assaulted a girl over a period of 3½ years.

The 12-year-old victim told investigators that Mercado raped her in two different Dover Township homes.

