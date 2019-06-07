Kennard-Dale High School graduate Chance Marsteller, seen here in a file photo, finished second over the weekend at the Marine Corps U.S. Open Senior National Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas. He wrestled in the 79-kilogram class and compiled a 4-1 record. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF TIM BARNHART/LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY)

Chance Marsteller, Kennard-Dale's four-time PIAA wrestling champion, now has fewer restrictions while he serves probation for an incident three years ago at Lock Haven University.

Marsteller, 23, will no longer have an 8 p.m. curfew, nor will he have to report to probation twice a week, according to court records.

He had pleaded guilty to six counts of simple assault and one count of open lewdness for the August 2016 episode. In exchange for his plea, charges including aggravated assault were dismissed.

He was sentenced to seven years of probation in February 2017.

Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse said Marsteller's attorney had filed a motion to reduce some of his probation conditions, which his office did not oppose.

“The commonwealth reviewed the motion, and agreed that Mr. Marsteller has done absolutely everything that he has been asked to do while on probation," he said.

Online court records state the request for modifying his probation was approved on Monday, June 3.

In Marsteller's request to modify his conditions, his attorney Ryan Gardner wrote that Marsteller has worked diligently to stay in compliance with his probation, as well as pursue scholastic and athletic aspirations.

Additionally, he became a father of two and has since moved to the Lehigh Valley to join the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club in the time since his arrest.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 25, 2016 incident that started at Lock Haven University, where Marsteller was due to start his first year after spending two years at Oklahoma State University. He wrestled for Oklahoma until he was suspended from that team.

Police said he was banging on a door at an off-campus living site while he was only wearing a towel. When officers arrived, he exposed himself to them and fled.

Marsteller was eventually arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, where he tried lunging at a nurse, according to authorities.

Officers had to restrain him until he was sedated.

About Marsteller: Wrestling for Kennard-Dale High School, Marsteller amassed a perfect 166-0 record and claimed four PIAA Class AAA championships during his record-breaking high school career.

He then verbally committed to wrestle for Penn State before changing his mind and joining the Oklahoma State program.

Four years ago, he red-shirted his first season with the Cowboys, compiling a 14-4 mark in open tournaments. Marsteller became OSU's primary starter at 157 pounds during his final season and compiled a 6-5 record, including one pin and two technical falls.

But then it was reported that Marsteller would have to sit out the rest of the season for a violation of team rules. The details of the violation were not released.

He then transferred to Lock Haven University. He now competes for the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

