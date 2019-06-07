Maurice Rucker (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man was shot in the leg outside a city nightclub late Thursday night, according to police, who said they have identified the alleged shooter — a man who was free on bail for allegedly ramming a police cruiser.

Maurice Rucker, 34, of York, is now wanted on charges of aggravated assault, being a felon in illegal firearm possession, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

There is a warrant for his arrest, according to Officer Derek Hartman, York City Police spokesman.

City officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street about 10:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunfire, according to police.

A short time later, Page Sykes, 32, arrived at York Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left thigh, police said.

Sykes told officers he was standing in the block when he saw a man leave NV Bar and Grill and pull a gun from his waistband. Sykes said he then heard gunshots, according to police.

Sykes said he was struck by one of the bullets, police said.

Cop-assault case: Rucker, of the 100 block of West Maple Street, has been free on $50,000 bail in a different case, for allegedly ramming a Hellam Township Police cruiser as an officer tried to pull him over.

Hellam Township Police said Rucker was going more than 90 mph in a 55 mph on Route 30 on Jan. 26.

Rucker fled when Officer Michael Carpenter tried to pull him over, charging documents allege, and Carpenter lost sight of him.

Rucker and the vehicle he was driving were later spotted in the first block of Hay Street in York City, where Carpenter used his cruiser to try to block Rucker's escape route, police allege.

That's when Rucker rammed Carpenter's cruiser and took off, according to charging documents. Rucker was later captured walking near his home, police said.

Anyone with information about Rucker's whereabouts is asked to text York City's anonymous tip service by texting "Yorktips" and their information to 847-411. Or call police at 717-846-1234.

