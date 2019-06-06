Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A York City man robbed a teenager as he was taking money out of an ATM outside a Turkey Hill Tuesday morning, according to police.

York City Police said Josue Santiago-Rosario, 35, took $30 from a 14-year-old boy outside the Turkey Hill on West Market Street about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy had just taken the money out when Santiago-Rosario came up, spoke "gibberish" then said "this is a robbery," before taking the money, court documents allege.

After viewing surveillance footage of the incident, officers spotted him in the 600 block of West Market Street a little over an hour later, police said.

Santiago-Rosario told officers he was "out here trying to hustle," and trying to sell his phone for $20, charging documents allege.

He told them he was "dope sick" and he was trying to get high, police said.

Santiago-Rosario admitted to police he took the money, gave it to another man in exchange for drugs, according to court documents.

Santiago-Rosario, of the 100 block of East Philadelphia Street, is charged with robbery and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday and was sent to York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

