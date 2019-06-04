Travis Jarocki (Photo: Submitted)

A Hanover man who stabbed the father of his pregnant girlfriend during a domestic dispute has been sentenced to prison.

Travis Matthew Jarocki, 34, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, June 4, where he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, according to court records. It was the most serious charge lodged against him in the case.

In exchange for his plea, his less-serious misdemeanor charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats were dismissed.

Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness sentenced Jarocki to 1½ to three years in state prison, giving him credit for the 169 days Jarocki has already spent incarcerated, according to court records.

Jarocki's defense attorney, Josh Neiderhiser, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The stabbing: The assault happened Sept. 21, 2018, in the 500 block of York Street in Hanover, according to borough police.

Court documents filed by Hanover Police state Jarocki and his girlfriend were outside, in the area of Pleasant Street and Baer Avenue, when officers arrived.

Jarocki's pregnant girlfriend told officers that Jarocki and her father fought after her father allegedly hit her, court documents state.

Jarocki denied stabbing the man, telling investigators that he blacked out during the fight and that the victim fell on the knife he was holding, according to court documents.

But the girlfriend's father, who was treated for his wound at York Hospital, told officers that Jarocki stabbed him, according to police.

Court documents state that Jarocki told his victim, "You must not care about your grandchild at all. You might not see this one."

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

