A state police trooper shot a vehicle as a man struck the trooper's car during a chase on Route 30 in York County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Christian Hill, 25, led troopers on a chase starting in Hellam Township, and he ended up ramming the driver's side of a state police vehicle as a trooper was trying to exit the vehicle near North George Street on Tuesday, June 4, state police said in a news release.

That trooper then fired at Hill's Jeep Cherokee, which took off on North George Street, the release states.

Hill was not struck by gunfire, according to state police spokesman Trooper James Spencer.

Police said two troopers tried pulling Hill over on Route 30 in Hellam Township when he was seen going 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, but he failed to stop and led them on a chase until puling into the Round-the-Clock Diner in Springettsbury Township.

Troopers tried to stop him in the parking lot, but he fled, striking a vehicle before leaving the parking lot, the release states.

Police said Hill went onto Route 30 westbound, and troopers bumped their vehicles into his, causing it to stop on Route 30 and North George Street.

The troopers were attempting to exit their vehicle, when Hill rammed the driver side of the vehicle, prompting the trooper to fire his weapon, hitting the vehicle, according to the release.

Hill continued fleeing on North George Street until his Cherokee became disabled, police said.

Hill then tried running on foot, but troopers arrested him at Route 30 near Susquehanna Trail, the release states.

Hill was taken to York Hospital for treatment, according to police, who said he faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and other summary offenses.

The trooper who fired at Hill's vehicle has been placed on administrative leave, and the York County District Attorney's Office is working with state police to investigate the trooper-involved shooting.

Spencer, the state police spokesman, said the road was closed in the area of North George Street and Route 30 from about 1:50 a.m. to 5 a.m.

